Marty Manus Band
High-energy shows with melodic vocals and edgy guitar riffs that dig into the heart. Powerful and passionate! Full weekend at Buds Sports Bar.. No Cover!
to
Bud's Sports Bar 5751 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Marty Manus Band
High-energy shows with melodic vocals and edgy guitar riffs that dig into the heart. Powerful and passionate! Full weekend at Buds Sports Bar.. No Cover!
ComedyThe Local Catch Open Mic
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Art & ExhibitionsOn-Line Painting Critiques with Mia Bergeron
-
Education & LearningMacrame Heart Wall Hanging
-
Education & LearningAcrylic Abstract: Beach Scene
-
Theater & DanceAuditions For The Night Of The Living Dead
-
Concerts & Live MusicAbe Partridge & Mike McDade in the Garden
-
Education & LearningCrayola-graphy 101
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Education & LearningCrystals 101
-
Education & LearningOil Painting With Mia Bergeron
-
Education & LearningMakerspace 1-on-1
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.