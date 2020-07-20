Masquerade Part 2

Chattanooga Westies 2255 Center St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Masquerade Part 2

Swing! Swing! Swing!

Not only are we going to continue our dance, we will NOT BE CHARGING admission until we can see the smiles back on the dance floor!!

Sometimes the fun things in live can be risky. Until Covid19 we didn’t think dancing was one of those things. It is!!

If you are having symptoms or if the risk is too great please stay home. We will be happy to see you on the other side of this.

If not, bring your mask and let’s SWING!!

And a special thanks to Jesse!! The studio is fantastic and keeps getting better.

Also thanks to the die-hard ChattWesties!! You folks are awesome! And brave.

Info

