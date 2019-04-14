Master Your Garden – Garden Expo

Camp Jordan Arena 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

Focusing on gardening and the outdoors, the Expo brings together an array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, browsers, and children. Our goal was to bring the latest gardening information to the community by offering:

14 free seminars throughout the 2-day Expo presented by local and out-of-town experts. Including 3 presented by Robert "Buddy" Lee, inventor of Encore® Azalea. Buddy will present “New, Better, Yours – Plant the Best Plants this Spring”, “Trialed and Trusted Plants, Distinctly Southern” and “Easy Steps to Grow Beautiful Azaleas”.

Numerous garden vendors. 

On-going live demos by Master Gardeners on contemporary gardening topics 

Questions and answer table, manned by Master Gardeners, where you can receive free expert advice on plants, landscaping, pest control, composting, vegetable gardening, and various topics to help you have a successful garden and yard 

Master Gardener Booth: “Who are the Master Gardeners?” with information about MGHC events & classes.

Silent Auction with items donated by our Vendors, Master Gardeners and Expo

Sponsors Children’s area with gardening-related hands-on activities for the gardeners ages 2 to 12 Bonsai exhibit sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Bonsai Society Door prizes, donated by our Vendors, Master Gardeners and Expo Sponsors. Free parking Open to the Public

Check back often as the date approaches for updated information about planned 2019 seminars and vendors.

Save the dates!!

See MGHC.ORG/garden-expo/ for more information.

Camp Jordan Arena 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
