WTCI, the Tennessee Valley’s PBS station, invites members and supporters to share in an unforgettable Masterpiece Experience wine dinner at the Westin Hotel on Tuesday, March 20. The gourmet Westin chefs have created a unique 5-course meal for WTCI guests in Chattanooga’s newest downtown venue. These unique dishes are specially designed for the evening and are paired with wines to complement each delicious course.

Guests will enjoy the spirit of the MASTERPIECE blockbuster VICTORIA in the shimmering elegance of Chattanooga’s world-class Westin Hotel at this special event to benefit WTCI. From photo opportunities to a silent auction, WTCI supporters will bask in the luxury of this new hotel while enjoying a shared love of local and national PBS programming. Tickets are $175 each for this elegant dining experience and special wines will complement each delicious course. Individual and corporate seating is available and most table configurations can be accommodated.

Foodies will revel in the menu, delighting in everything from the passed hors d’oeuvres, salad and soup to the Maine Dry Scallops, Chicken Fricassee and Hummingbird cake, each paired with a special wine that complements the dish. Competition will be fierce for the silent auction items, including special lots of wine, round-trip airline tickets, weekend stays at the Doubletree and the Westin Hotel and an elegant Alor and diamond necklace from Dayle May Jewelry. This fundraising event is sponsored by Barnett & Company and First Tennessee and proceeds from the evening support the programs and outreach that support lifetime learning in the Tennessee Valley.

Originally built in 1977, the mirrored John Portman building has been heralding city guests into Chattanooga’s downtown as the city has changed around it. Once known as a maverick, Portman’s priority on a people-centric approach to buildings and their role in revitalizing downtown neighborhoods has blossomed around the iconic mirrored building. Newly transformed into the West Village with the area’s first Westin Hotel, the neighborhood has become a weekend mecca with unique restaurants, live music, alleys that have transformed into interactive thoroughfares and weekend laser light shows with something engaging for everyone.

Paul Grove, President and CEO of WTCI, says “The Masterpiece Experience wine dinner is a wonderful annual opportunity for everyone to enjoy the spirit of Masterpiece productions complemented by the culinary experience crafted by the talented team at the Westin Hotel. VICTORIA is captivating audiences and we can’t wait to share this Victorian-inspired evening.” Please visit wtciTV.org/wine or contact Lisa McDowd at 423.702.7817 for information and reservations for this exciting fundraising event.