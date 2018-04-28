Meet Me at the Park

to Google Calendar - Meet Me at the Park - 2018-04-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet Me at the Park - 2018-04-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet Me at the Park - 2018-04-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Meet Me at the Park - 2018-04-28 10:00:00

Sterchi Farm 3000 Harrison Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Join the City of Chattanooga, The Trust for Public Land, and Public Art Chattanooga for the opening celebration of the environmental artwork and adventure trail - Clamber, Scramble, Travers - by artist, Adam Kuby!

Come explore South Chickamauga Creek and Greenway at the beautiful Sterchi Farm park. Bike, Kayak, SUP, explore and play in this beautiful green space in the heart of East Chattanooga. This family-friendly event also includes food trucks, music and activities lead by Outdoor Chattanooga and other community partners.

Info
Sterchi Farm 3000 Harrison Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - Meet Me at the Park - 2018-04-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet Me at the Park - 2018-04-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet Me at the Park - 2018-04-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Meet Me at the Park - 2018-04-28 10:00:00
DI 15.16

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

April 19, 2018

Friday

April 20, 2018

Saturday

April 21, 2018

Sunday

April 22, 2018

Monday

April 23, 2018

Tuesday

April 24, 2018

Wednesday

April 25, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours