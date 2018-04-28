Meet Me at the Park

Join the City of Chattanooga, The Trust for Public Land, and Public Art Chattanooga for the opening celebration of the environmental artwork and adventure trail - Clamber, Scramble, Travers - by artist, Adam Kuby!

Come explore South Chickamauga Creek and Greenway at the beautiful Sterchi Farm park. Bike, Kayak, SUP, explore and play in this beautiful green space in the heart of East Chattanooga. This family-friendly event also includes food trucks, music and activities lead by Outdoor Chattanooga and other community partners.