"Memories & Inspiration" Family Fun Day

Visit the Hunter for a day of family fun inspired by our special exhibition "Memories & Inspiration." There will be hands-on art activities for all ages, music, and a performance by Southern Irish Dance Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Public Library will be leading storytelling and an art project to connect and inspire. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card.

Family programming is generously sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.

"Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art" was organized and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.