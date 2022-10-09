"Memories & Inspiration" Family Fun Day

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Visit the Hunter for a day of family fun inspired by our special exhibition "Memories & Inspiration." There will be hands-on art activities for all ages, music, and a performance by Southern Irish Dance Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Public Library will be leading storytelling and an art project to connect and inspire. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card.

Family programming is generously sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.

"Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art" was organized and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
