"Messiah" Community Sing-Along

to Google Calendar - "Messiah" Community Sing-Along - 2019-12-15 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Messiah" Community Sing-Along - 2019-12-15 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Messiah" Community Sing-Along - 2019-12-15 15:00:00 iCalendar - "Messiah" Community Sing-Along - 2019-12-15 15:00:00

Chattanooga First Seventh-day Adventist Church 7450 Standifer Gap Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

If you love good music and the Christmas season, come to the "Messiah" Community Sing-Along and sing Handel's "Messiah" choruses under the direction of Dr. Lonnie McCalister, Lee University's former dean of the School of Music. This unique opportunity for audience participation in the musical hallmark of the season features a chamber orchestra and professional soloists. Bring your own score; a limited number of chorus books are available on loan. The all-denominational event is free and offered as a community service. An offering will be taken.

Info

Chattanooga First Seventh-day Adventist Church 7450 Standifer Gap Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
423-605-2468
to Google Calendar - "Messiah" Community Sing-Along - 2019-12-15 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Messiah" Community Sing-Along - 2019-12-15 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Messiah" Community Sing-Along - 2019-12-15 15:00:00 iCalendar - "Messiah" Community Sing-Along - 2019-12-15 15:00:00
DI 16.44

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

November 6, 2019

Thursday

November 7, 2019

Friday

November 8, 2019

Saturday

November 9, 2019

Sunday

November 10, 2019

Monday

November 11, 2019

Tuesday

November 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours