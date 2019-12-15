If you love good music and the Christmas season, come to the "Messiah" Community Sing-Along and sing Handel's "Messiah" choruses under the direction of Dr. Lonnie McCalister, Lee University's former dean of the School of Music. This unique opportunity for audience participation in the musical hallmark of the season features a chamber orchestra and professional soloists. Bring your own score; a limited number of chorus books are available on loan. The all-denominational event is free and offered as a community service. An offering will be taken.
"Messiah" Community Sing-Along
Chattanooga First Seventh-day Adventist Church 7450 Standifer Gap Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Wednesday
