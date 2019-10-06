Special Dinner with two-time James Beard winner Michael Twitty to help raise money for the Howard High School culinary arts program.
Michael Twitty Fundraising Dinner for Howard High School
The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
