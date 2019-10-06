Michael Twitty Fundraising Dinner for Howard High School

to Google Calendar - Michael Twitty Fundraising Dinner for Howard High School - 2019-10-06 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Michael Twitty Fundraising Dinner for Howard High School - 2019-10-06 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Michael Twitty Fundraising Dinner for Howard High School - 2019-10-06 17:30:00 iCalendar - Michael Twitty Fundraising Dinner for Howard High School - 2019-10-06 17:30:00

The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Special Dinner with two-time James Beard winner Michael Twitty to help raise money for the Howard High School culinary arts program.

Info

The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Michael Twitty Fundraising Dinner for Howard High School - 2019-10-06 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Michael Twitty Fundraising Dinner for Howard High School - 2019-10-06 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Michael Twitty Fundraising Dinner for Howard High School - 2019-10-06 17:30:00 iCalendar - Michael Twitty Fundraising Dinner for Howard High School - 2019-10-06 17:30:00
DI 16.35

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 29, 2019

Friday

August 30, 2019

Saturday

August 31, 2019

Sunday

September 1, 2019

Monday

September 2, 2019

Tuesday

September 3, 2019

Wednesday

September 4, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours