Microsoft Excel Formulas Online Bootcamp

Kick up your Excel knowledge with Vlookups and If Statements with this live instructed 4 course bootcamp!

What will we learn in the workshop?

In this workshop, you will learn the most popular intermediate and advanced formulas in the most widely used tool in corporate America. Prerequisite: Microsoft 2016 or newer and beginner knowledge of Excel (Worksheet navigation, formatting, basic formulas (SUM, AVERAGE, etc.), cell referencing).

Taught by: Kendell Miller, MBA

Course Schedule:

Course Date: January 15th - January 30th

Day of the week: Saturday + Sunday

Time (EST): 1000a - 1130a EST

