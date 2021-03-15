Microsoft SQL Server Beginner Online Bootcamp

What the heck is SQL?

Think about all of the data that a company collects and has access to. Ever wonder how that data gets used? With the use of SQL, analysts are able to extract this data and analyze it in every way possible. The analysis, derived from data using SQL, can help drive strategic business decisions.

This Bootcamp is best for those with little to no SQL experience and would like to prep for any role that uses beginner to intermediate level SQL. All students will have three hours of prerequisite material provided prior to the start of class to help prep them for the first day of the Bootcamp. In this Bootcamp, we will use Microsoft SQL Server as our SQL software for class use.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/15/microsoft-sql

Course Schedule

Course Dates: March 15th - March 24th

Days of the week: Weeknights (Monday - Thursday)

Time (EST): 730p - 830p EST

Course 1: Database and Table Review

Monday, March 15th | 7:30p - 8:30p

Review of databases, data types, and table files

Course 2: Sorting Data

Tuesday, March 16th | 7:30p - 8:30p

Sorting data

Retrieve Data from a Single Table

Course 3: Filtering Data

Wednesday, March 17th | 7:30p - 8:30p

Utilize conditional operators to filter data using WHERE

Course 4: Recap, Calculations, and Aggregations

Thursday, March 18th | 7:30p - 8:30p

Calculate formulas using mathematical operations and aggregate functions

Course 5: Summarizing Data

Monday, March 22nd | 7:30p - 8:30p

Summarizing data using GROUP BY function

Course 6: Retrieving Data from Multiple Tables (Part 1)

Tuesday, March 22nd | 7:30p - 8:30p

Extract data from multiple tables at once using joins

Course 7: Retrieving Data from Multiple Tables (Part 2)

Wednesday, March 24th | 7:30p - 8:30p

Extract data from multiple tables at once using joins

Course materials (including installation guides), access codes, and reminders will be sent 7 days prior to the start of the first course of the Bootcamp.

What's Included:

Certificate of Completion

You will receive a certificate of completion upon submission of all homework assignments and portfolio by the specified deadline.

About the instructor:

Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).