Milele Roots will be bringing their reggae foundation with a fusion of blues, rock and music from the heart to our stage! Show will be one you don't want to miss!

Brewery is 21+ after 8pm

FREE SHOW

Pay Parking available on site

Ted Reynolds of 91.5 WAWL calls the band “Shimmeringly cool, yet funkily hot: one of the many reasons the reggae band is one of Chattanooga’s most popular acts…I’ve never seen a poorly attended Milele show”.