Saturday, April 14 from 2-5 at The Center for Mindful Living there will be a Mindful Dating workshop. Instead of looking outside for approval, turn dating into an opportunity to tune into yourself, becoming more aware and able to respond from a place of authenticity and peace. Turn dating angst into mindful curiosity. Register online at www.centermindfulliving.org (April Events).
Mindful Dating Workshop at the Center for Mindful Living
Center for Mindful Living 400 East Main Street Suite 150, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
