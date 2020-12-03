Miracle on 34th Street

The Silverdale Baptist Academy High School Drama Department presents a Christmas classic!

In this Christmas classic, an old man going by the name of Kris Kringle fills in for a questionable actor playing Santa in Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day parade. Kringle proves to be such a hit that he is soon appearing regularly at the chain's main store in midtown Manhattan. Kringle surprises customers and employees alike when he claims that he really is Santa Claus, and it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity. This is a heartwarming story to usher in the holidays!

COVID Protocols

• Limited ticket sales for each show ensure social distancing

• All guests will wear masks for the safety of all in attendance

• The auditorium will be disinfected after each performance

LOCATION: Silverdale Chapel, located at entrance #6 at the corner of Bonny Oaks Dr. and Silverdale Rd.

