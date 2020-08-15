Mojo Whiskey

Somewhere between sipping sweet tea on the front porch and an assault charge lies Mojo Whiskey. Uncut, unfiltered and free of gimmicks, Mojo Whiskey is a breath of fresh southern rock filled air to the Southeast Tennessee music scene.

Their diverse yet similar backgrounds shines through in their music. Lyrics recounting true events are belted out in powerhouse vocals and backed by rock driven guitar riffs.

Authentic and unique, Mojo Whiskey is more than a band. It's a way of life that is all these boys have ever known.