Monday Night Blues Jam with Rick Rushing

Cure your Monday Night Blues with a jam hosted by Rick Rushing! Take in the smooth stylings of Rick Rushing and weekly guest artists.
Happening every Monday, sign ups beginning at 7PM. Come jam with us!
Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
