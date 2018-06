Add a little spice to your Monday and join us for wings and live music on the patio. Detroit jazz musician turned Lookout Mountain transplant, Gino, has found his signature style with N’awlins party jazz and is bringing it to the 1885 Grill patio. Don't miss Gino's unique sound or our great Monday night specials. Enjoy $5 1885 Award Winning Wings and beer specials while relaxing on the patio.

*Music weather permitting.