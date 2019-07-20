Money School 720

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise 1500 Chestnut Street, Suite 102, Tennessee 37408

A credit score of 720 can open a lot of doors. Take the first step!

Come to CNE on Saturday, July 20th from 10AM-12PM for Money School 720 - a two-part financial education workshop that focuses on credit literacy and ways a good credit score can work for you.

Part One: What does 720 mean? - We'll discuss credit score ranges, pitfalls of bad credit, plus building and maintaining good credit and how it can help you with your goals.

Part Two: Credit and Buying a Home - Learn how credit works in the homebuying process and what programs CNE offers to help you get into your first home.

After the workshop, you will have the opportunity to sign up for a free one-on-one credit counseling session with one of our experienced counselors where you will also a receive a FREE credit report to take home (a $27 value).

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to start understanding and improving your credit!

