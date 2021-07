Monica Ellison and Mariadela Belle Alvarez: Modern Dance

Using the current special exhibition "Power, Passion & Pose: Photographs by Ken Browar and Deborah Ory" as their muse, local dancers Monica Ellison in a costume designed by Angela Sweet Williams and Mariadela Belle Alvarez meld modern ballet and Afro Latinx dance traditions near the works that inspired them.

PRICE (includes museum admission)

Free to members

$20 general admission

Free to youth 17 and under