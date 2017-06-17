Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary

Google Calendar - Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary - 2017-06-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary - 2017-06-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary - 2017-06-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary - 2017-06-17 19:00:00

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

On a beautiful June weekend in 1967, at the height of the Summer of Love, the first and only Monterey International Pop Festival roared forward, capturing a decade's spirit and ushering in a new era of rock and roll. Monterey would launch the careers of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Otis Redding, but they were just a few among a wildly diverse cast that included Simon and Garfunkel, the Mamas and the Papas, the Who, the Byrds, Hugh Masekela, and the extraordinary Ravi Shankar. With his characteristic vérité style, D. A. Pennebaker captured it all, immortalizing moments that have become legend: Pete Townshend destroying his guitar, Jimi Hendrix burning his.

Showtimes and tickets available at www.chattpalace.com.

Info

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Film

Google Calendar - Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary - 2017-06-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary - 2017-06-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary - 2017-06-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary - 2017-06-17 19:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Tuesday

June 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours