Moonlite Drive
Trish's is happy to welcome Moonlite Drive to the stage. Playing classic Rock N' Roll from the late 1960's thru the 1990's.
We can't wait to see you here.
$5.00 cover at the door
to
Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Moonlite Drive
Trish's is happy to welcome Moonlite Drive to the stage. Playing classic Rock N' Roll from the late 1960's thru the 1990's.
We can't wait to see you here.
$5.00 cover at the door
Food & Drink This & ThatNew Year’s Eve Dinner Train
-
MarketsNight Market
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningFraming a New Vision for 2021
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal Pinsion and Friends
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWatercolor Painting: Still Life
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal And Friends
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkNo Pressure: Instant Pot 101
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.