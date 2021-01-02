Moonlite Drive

to

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Moonlite Drive

Trish's is happy to welcome Moonlite Drive to the stage. Playing classic Rock N' Roll from the late 1960's thru the 1990's.

We can't wait to see you here.

$5.00 cover at the door

Info

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Moonlite Drive - 2021-01-02 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Moonlite Drive - 2021-01-02 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Moonlite Drive - 2021-01-02 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Moonlite Drive - 2021-01-02 20:30:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

December 31, 2020

Friday

January 1, 2021

Saturday

January 2, 2021

Sunday

January 3, 2021

Monday

January 4, 2021

Tuesday

January 5, 2021

Wednesday

January 6, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours