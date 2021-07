Morning Meditation

This 30-minute class will focus on developing the skill of paying attention to our inner and outer experiences with acceptance, patience, and compassion. Learn new breathing techniques and methods to help you find peace and stillness throughout your day. Offered by the Center for Mindful Living at their new location: 4501 St Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409. This class is free for members and $5 for non-members. Register and learn more at centermindfulliving.org.