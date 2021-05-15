Morning Yoga at Sculpture Fields - Outdoor Class

Join us on May 15 at Sculpture Fields for an art-inspired morning of yoga.

COVID-safe protocols for the class listed below. If you do not adhere to these guidelines, you will be denied admittance to the class with no refund.

Please bring your own yoga mat and water bottle. You can also bring a sweater or jacket for savasana. If you’d like to walk around the park, please bring shoes to walk in.

Please wear a mask until you reach your designated socially distanced yoga spot. Masks are required for everyone walking around Sculpture Fields. If you leave your spot to use the restroom or for any other reason, please wear your mask as you walk.

Temperature checks will be done upon check-in. If you have a fever, you will be asked to leave for the safety of everyone else.

Hosted by The Chattery.

About the teacher:

Kristina Montague is a lifelong yoga practitioner and 200HR Yoga Alliance certified teacher who loves to share her passion for movement, breath, and mindfulness. Kristina is also an avid “angel” investor supporting women-led startups and serves as Managing Partner of the JumpFund, a female-led, gender-lens, early stage venture capital firm investing in diverse founders throughout the Southeast U.S. Her personal motto is “invest in the change you want to see in world” which she does through both her work and the non-profit boards on which she serves. She lives in Chattanooga with her family of four and dog Matilida.

About Sculpture Fields:

Sculpture Fields is more than just a park — it’s an art museum. Located on Chattanooga’s Southside, it is the largest sculpture park in the Southeast and beckons visitors from near and far. A portion of the proceeds from this class will go toward Sculpture Fields.