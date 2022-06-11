× Expand thechattery.org Mortgage and Homebuying 101

Presented by The Chattery:

Buying a home always seems like an impossible and expensive venture. This class breaks down the homebuying process, explains the ins and outs of mortgages and loan programs, and equips you with the knowledge to confidently navigate the housing industry. The reality of owning a home is much more attainable than you think, and together we will discover what it would take for you to become a homeowner.

This class is sponsored by Michael Cline of Summit Funding (NMLS ID# 2184346). Space limited.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Michael Cline is a mortgage loan officer with Summit Funding. He has a passion for helping his community and uses mortgage lending as a vehicle to do so. Connecting people to homes can change their life and be a foundation for generational wealth. Michael works to help people from all walks of life, cultures and backgrounds attain their dream of homeownership. He is goofy, fun and works hard to make the home buying process as simple and relaxed as possible.