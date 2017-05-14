Enjoy the Mountain Art & Craft Celebration, presented by the Friends of Cloudland Canyon State Park. This family-friendly event features over 100 exhibitors displaying quality arts and crafts for sale. Food vendors will offer snacks and full meals. Find the perfect gift for Mother’s Day!
Adult $5, Child (2-12) $3, plus $5 per vehicle State Park fee, if you don’t have an annual pass
All proceeds from the celebration are used for the direct benefit and support of Cloudland Canyon State Park.
Cloudland Canyon State Park 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn, Georgia 30738 View Map