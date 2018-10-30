Mountain City Club Trunk or Treat event will be on October 30 from 6-7:30 pm for kids and members of the community to dress up and treat around decorated trunks benefitting the Chattanooga Area Food Bank at Mountain City Club. Members of the community receive free admission, we just ask that one can food donation is given for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Free parking is available in the lower deck during the event. There will be 50 buisness and organziations of the Chattanooga Area participating by decorating their trunks representing their business/organization with a Halloween theme. Participants will pass out wrapped candy to all the children and any other gifts they would like. Participation is free with the donation of 10 can food items to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. To be one of the 50 participants or for any questions please email CJ Knighten at cjknighten@mountaincityclub.org
Mountain City Club Trunk or Treat
Mountain City Club 729 Chestnut St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
