Can you “Survive” Our Movie on the Lake at Chester Frost Park Beach?

Imagine yourself watching a movie while bobbing in open water on a float with your feet dangling...

Gates Open at 7:00 PM. Movie will start at Dark (approximately 9:00 PM)

Movie Description: Rated PG

Years after the shark attacks that left a beach town with a stain on its reputation, The Sheriff voices warnings once again about holding a sailing competition in their waters. No one listens, until a shark fin cuts through the water!

Concessions will be available.

Online Pre-Sale Tickets $10.00 (Credit/Debit Cards)

Day of Event Tickets $15.00 (CASH ONLY)

Questions Please Contact Recreation Specialist Maureen Davis at 423-209-6892