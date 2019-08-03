Movie on the Lake at Chester Frost Park

Chester Frost Park (Park Main Address) 2277 Gold Point Circle North, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Can you “Survive” Our Movie on the Lake at Chester Frost Park Beach?

Imagine yourself watching a movie while bobbing in open water on a float with your feet dangling...

Gates Open at 7:00 PM. Movie will start at Dark (approximately 9:00 PM)

Movie Description: Rated PG

Years after the shark attacks that left a beach town with a stain on its reputation, The Sheriff voices warnings once again about holding a sailing competition in their waters. No one listens, until a shark fin cuts through the water!

Concessions will be available.

Online Pre-Sale Tickets $10.00 (Credit/Debit Cards)

Day of Event Tickets $15.00 (CASH ONLY)

Questions Please Contact Recreation Specialist Maureen Davis at 423-209-6892

Info

Film, Kids & Family, This & That
423-209-6892
