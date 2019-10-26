The Muddy Pumpkin Run

Join us for our annual Muddy Pumpkin Mud Run! You will run, wade, crawl through mud and over obstacles, all while hauling your pumpkin. This event is full of tricks and treats and is fun for all skill levels!

Registration will be found at https://www.thecarecentertn.org/care-center-events on September 2nd, 2019.

Early bird registration: September 2nd - September 30th. $40.00 per person or $35.00 each for a group of 4 people.

General registration: October 1st - October 26th (morning of event). $45 dollars per person or $40.00 each for a group of 4 people.

College students! Receive $10.00 discount with student ID.

Youth ages 6-12 - $20.00 per person

Children ages 5 and under - free (will not receive t-shirt or pumpkin)

Contact us about large group discounts!

The Muddy Pumpkin serves as a fundraiser for The EDGE, a healthy choices program that serves middle and high school students in Rhea, Bledsoe, Sequatchie, North Hamilton and South Roane counties. We are a risk avoidance program and teach that the best way to avoid negative consequences associated with risky behavior is to avoid the behavior all together.