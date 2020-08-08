MUSE of The Night featuring KimmieJ

Proof Bar & Incubator 422 E M L King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

MUSE of The Night featuring KimmieJ

MUSE of the Night featuring KIMMIEJ is an evening dedicated to "being inspired"

Allow this moment to be a small break from the world to enjoy what has sustained us through these times...the art and sharing with others.

Join us downtown on the Big 9 (422 E MLK BLVD) at PROOF Bar + INCUBATOR on the amazing yet tenderly intimate patio.

There will be live music and poetry along with great drinks with food.

SHOW BEGINS AT 10PM!!!!!

FREE Admission!

Buy food and drinks!

Just be ready to order one the signature sips of the night as well snack on the up and coming culinary magicians in the city.

MASKS are required.

Social distance with style will be the seating of the night.

There will be hand sanitizer and cooling off stations placed strategically on the patio.

Very limited seating on the patio.

Reservations ONLY

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/muse-of-the-night-featuring-kimmiej-tickets-114905058122?fbclid=IwAR0RaKxnXSp8hQ1taeovq6L4u5NAHzcENzap3rI8IE5EqS_pudaKpS4Vw14

