Music Under the Stars: Nathan Warner Quartet, featuring Naja Wilson

Museum Center at 5ive Points 200 Inman Street, East Cleveland, Tennessee 37311

Join us for our next Music Under the Stars concert Thursday, June 7th! Our new lineup includes the Nathan Warner Quartet, featuring Naja Wilson. It will be a night full of great wine and fantastic music, you don't want to miss! Included with admission are four wine tastings and light hors d'oeuvres. Proceeds benefit Museum operations.

Museum Center at 5ive Points 200 Inman Street, East Cleveland, Tennessee 37311 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
423-339-5745
