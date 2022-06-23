Native Plants 101

× Expand Crabtree Farms Learn all about Native Plants for your garden or landscape!

This class will be a brief introduction to the native plants that surround us, locally.

During this class, you will learn about native grasses, shrubs, perennials, and trees. We will discuss native plants' role in our local ecosystem and the conditions that you are likely to find them in.

This class will include some outdoor identifications as well!

Kara has been working with native plants for several years and is excited to share her passion for local plants and ecology with everyone!

Contact Ashley Clayton at 423-493-9155 or email: aclayton@crabtreefarms.org for more information.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don't make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email Ashley Clayton at aclayton@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift to the workshop to someone else.