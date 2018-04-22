Nativity Rising Artists: The Shepherd's Harp

On Good Shepherd Sunday, Nativity Rising Artists presents Kaili Kimbrow playing works for harp, organ and choir. She will play works by Bach, a fantasia on Lowell Mason’s “Hark! Ten Thousand Harps and Voices” and Alphonse Hasselmans’ virtuosic concert étude, La Source (The Wellspring). This performance is part of Nativity’s monthly Rising Artists series that features Chattanooga’s most accomplished young musicians playing works for solo instruments and organ. Nativity also presents a Mini-Concert series with organist and music director Kristopher Schwinn.

Kaili Kimbrow began playing the harp at age twelve and has performed in the United States, Canada, France, and Germany. She has studied harp in the United States and Canada under notable harpists Ellen Foster of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Laura Brandenburg, Professor at Texas Christian University, Elizabeth Volpe Bligh, Principal harpist of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and Sydney Howell, former harpist with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Kaili was a 2016 Music Festival Scholarship winner at Southwestern Adventist University. Currently, she is working toward degrees in both Harp and Organ Performance at Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee. Kaili is a member of the American Harp Society and is a very active solo, orchestral and chamber musician. Performance venues have included the Morten H. Meyerson Symphony Center, American Church of Paris and the Eiffel Tower. Currently she is principal harpist of the Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra.

PLEASE NOTE: This free performance takes place during the worship service and is followed by a reception. Childcare is provided.