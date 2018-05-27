Nativity Rising Artists: The Violin Times Three

On Trinity Sunday, Nativity Episcopal Church begins a summer of Chattanooga Music Club scholarship winners with violinist Hayden Daniel playing works by J. S. Bach, Sir Edward Elgar and the 20th Century virtuoso Fritz Kreisler. The summer of CMC scholarship winners continues with guitarist Preston Anastas at the end of July. This performance is part of the Church of the Nativity’s monthly Rising Artists series featuring Chattanooga’s most accomplished young musicians performing works for voice or instrument and organ. Nativity also presents a Mini-Concert series with organist and music director Kristopher Schwinn.

Hayden Daniel, 17, is a senior at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences where he is the concertmaster of the CSAS Symphonic Strings directed by Gary Wilkes. This year, he was awarded the Chattanooga Music Club scholarship for undergraduate violin studies. Hayden began playing the violin when he was seven and has been a member of the Chattanooga Boys Choir since he was eight. Currently, he studies with Dr. Josh Holritz, Associate Concertmaster of the CSO, and is now completing his seventh season in the CSO Youth Orchestra as a first violin. Last summer, Hayden attended The Tennessee Governor’s School for the Arts and the Sewannee Summer Music Festival. He has also performed at several notable venues including the Duke University Chapel and Emory University’s Schwartz Center for Performing Arts.

PLEASE NOTE: This performance takes place during the worship service and is followed by a reception. Childcare is provided.