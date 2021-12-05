Neon Masquerade

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Finish out MainX24 with a black light masquerade! Featuring Guest Haus, Dorian, Mystery Box, Sphynx, Thunderous Bandit, Shapes Crew, face painting and fire performers brought to you by SRF Productions Lighting and the Danley Sound System. The Grand Finale of MainX24 and WanderLinger's 3rd birthday! Eye masks encouraged!

$10 at the door. 21 and up only.

No alcohol sales after 2:30am but we will have Recovery Cocktails, Mocktails, Red Bull, Power Aid, and plenty of water.

Brunch buffet will be available for purchase at 7am featuring sausage biscuits, scrambled eggs, vegan potatoes o'brian, OJ, and coffee.

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Neon Masquerade - 2021-12-05 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Neon Masquerade - 2021-12-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Neon Masquerade - 2021-12-05 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Neon Masquerade - 2021-12-05 00:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

December 1, 2021

Thursday

December 2, 2021

Friday

December 3, 2021

Saturday

December 4, 2021

Sunday

December 5, 2021

Monday

December 6, 2021

Tuesday

December 7, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours