Neon Masquerade

Finish out MainX24 with a black light masquerade! Featuring Guest Haus, Dorian, Mystery Box, Sphynx, Thunderous Bandit, Shapes Crew, face painting and fire performers brought to you by SRF Productions Lighting and the Danley Sound System. The Grand Finale of MainX24 and WanderLinger's 3rd birthday! Eye masks encouraged!

$10 at the door. 21 and up only.

No alcohol sales after 2:30am but we will have Recovery Cocktails, Mocktails, Red Bull, Power Aid, and plenty of water.

Brunch buffet will be available for purchase at 7am featuring sausage biscuits, scrambled eggs, vegan potatoes o'brian, OJ, and coffee.