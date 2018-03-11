Nicki Michelle and The Cosmic Collective
Flying Squirrel Bar 55 Johnson St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Wednesday
Sorry, no events.
Thursday
-
Charity & FundraisersKegs for Kindness Launch
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & Wellness Talks & ReadingsArts for Health featuring Imaj
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsArt Car Planning Sessions
-
Education & LearningPlanting for Pollinators
-
Theater & DanceSpring Bellydance Session
Friday
-
This & ThatLiterary Ink Tattoo Convention
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsFree Art Night with Damien Crisp
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Education & LearningClean Inside and Out with Carolina Fausel
-
Concerts & Live MusicKathy and John
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicRoad to Nightfall 2018
-
-
Outdoor SportsChattanooga Rump Run
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family OutdoorSignal Mtn. Nursery Spring Open House
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
-
Concerts & Live MusicChris Acker and the Growing Boys
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable and Tyler Martelli
-
This & ThatLiterary Ink Tattoo Convention
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNicki Michelle and The Cosmic Collective
Monday
-
Education & LearningMindfulness for Beginners
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
This & ThatFrench for the Night
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicHallow Point, HAZMAT, Pains Chapel, Age of Atrocity
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicKelley Lovelace
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
-
Concerts & Live MusicPre-St. Patrick’s Day Concert & Celebration with Stringers Ridge