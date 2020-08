Night Market

Join us on the first Friday of every month for Chattanooga's very first Night Market! Come shop a collection of vintage and handmade goods, food, and curiosities from over 15 vendors including the Rustic House, Marathon Vintage, Bitter Bottle, Ocoee Cigars, and more. Enjoy beer specials and food inside the taproom or on our patio throughout the evening.

*Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required when not seated until the Mayor's orders have been lifted.