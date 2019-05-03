A Night for Paws Gala

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

In 2018, McKamey Animal Center was able to change the lives of thousands of animals. Every animal is special and deserving of a forever home filled with love! To recognize the heroes who contributed to protecting animal welfare efforts, we are hosting an annual Humanitarian Honors Gala on May 3rd at the Hunter Museum of Art.

Individual Ticket: $90 (price increase to $120 after April 15th)

VIP Table: $1200 (seats 8 guests)

Reserve tickets at: https://www.mckameyanimalcenter.org/a-night-for-paws-gala-may-3rd

The celebratory evening includes dinner, a live auction, and a program that will inspire you. All proceeds will directly benefit the over 6,500 animals that will be cared for at McKamey Animal Center this year, as well as an additional 9,000 in surrounding communities. Dress is business casual. Hors d'Oeuvres & Gourmet Dinner by Lee Towery Catering. Stay after dinner for dancing!

