Nightfall After Hours

The Granfalloon 400 East Main Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Chattanooga's favorite festival keeps the music flowing on Friday nights! The producers of Nightfall bring you Nightfall After Hours, an after party at the Granfalloon where attendees will have the opportunity to interact with regional bands or Nightfall’s opening act. Nightfall’s headliners will also be invited to come jam or hang out at the after party!

For its grand opening, Nightfall After Hours will feature a Chattanooga favorite by the name of SLEAZY SLEAZY. SLEAZY SLEAZY is a local rock n roll band with the best lineup of Neanderthals we could ask for to kick start this thing! Nightfall After Hours will be held select Fridays, starting May 3rd to August 30th at the Granfalloon from 10 pm -12am. Doors will open at 9:30 with a $5 admission. Free and convenient parking is available. Additional details as they are announced can be found at http://www.nightfallchattanooga.com.

931-241-0962
