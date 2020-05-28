Nonprofit Virtual Happy Hour with Venture Forward and The Chattery

In this free virtual Happy Hour, Erika Roberts of Velvet Poetry will perform her poetry while we sip on cocktails! Kaleena Goldsworthy of The Bitter Bottle will concoct a special cocktail recipe that will be sent out prior to the happy hour so everyone can enjoy the same drink as Erika performs.

For the entire month of May, Venture Forward and The Chattery are partnering up to make your Thursday afternoons a little more enjoyable!

Event details: https://www.ventureforwardnow.org/upcoming-training-sessions?fbclid=IwAR0oLsU1auwvrYD7grBZcVRbYYyD0LqeqXXqCsgEuQttWFQAL6H_MqE-7IQ

About Erika:

Erika Roberts’ artistry began 36 years ago in elementary school. Erika was introduced to poetry in the 5th grade. As a kid, she realized that she had a gift for words. She played with them like kids in dirt, absolutely covered. She also noticed that she had a great relationship with creativity. It moved her to use words in ways that the reader could feel her vision. Erika doesn’t just create art but she is art. She sees art as a way to communicate. It has its own language. She is inspired by love, life and brilliant laughing. Having a collaborative spirit is crucial to her as we build communities of artists.

Registration for this event is through Venture Forward’s website. You do not have to be a member to attend!