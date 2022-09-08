Noontunes Concert Series

× Expand River City Company For eight weeks in the Fall, Noontunes is a local concert series every Thursday at noon in Miller Plaza!

In addition to seeing the concerts in person, shows are live-streamed on Facebook and later aired on WUTC 88.1FM.

2022 Dates:

September 8: Swayyvo

September 15: Richard Daigle

September 22: The House of Trinity

September 29: Call Me Spinster

October 6: Rachel McIntyre Smith

October 13: Jessica Nicole Brown

October 20: World Leaders

October 27: Genki Genki Panic - Halloween Themed!

Noontunes is possible through a community partnership of River City Company, Chattanooga Tourism Company, SoundCorps, R.I.S.E. Chattanooga, River City Sessions, City of Chattanooga’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, Gold Finger Productions, TechTown, WUTC and Innovation District Chattanooga. Noontunes has been held since 2016 and features Chattanooga area based musicians. The program has supported 41 musicians and invested $14,000+ in Chattanooga's local music economy along with drawing an in-person crowd of 1,500+ and 15,000+ live stream viewers.