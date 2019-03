Novelist C.H. Hooks will be in Chattanooga for an event at Star Line Books on Tuesday March 12th, 2019 at 6PM.

The event will include a reading from Hooks’ new book Alligator Zoo-Park Magic, and a discussion of "Magic, Myth, and Beasts of the South” (hosted by Adam Latham of Sewanee/University of the South).

The evening promises to be consuming and will feature a signature whiskey cocktail for the event. Hooks will be on a Wild Alligator book tour through four states and ten cities.