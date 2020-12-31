NYE F*@# 2020 Party

On NYE this year we reflect on the past 8 months and send 2020 into history with an unforgettable night.

DJ Tony Dub will be our MC for the evening, playing some of the best hits we've missed out on all year long.

This event is 21+ and all ID's will be checked prior to entry.

Doors open at 8:00 pm.

All guests will be required to wear masks during this event unless they are seated at a table or actively eating / drinking.

We will be doing a champagne toast at midnight, handing out tons of of swag, drink specials, and loads of decorations guarantee this to be a magical night.