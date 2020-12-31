NYE F*@# 2020 Party

to

Southside Social 1818 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

NYE F*@# 2020 Party

On NYE this year we reflect on the past 8 months and send 2020 into history with an unforgettable night.

DJ Tony Dub will be our MC for the evening, playing some of the best hits we've missed out on all year long.

This event is 21+ and all ID's will be checked prior to entry.

Doors open at 8:00 pm.

All guests will be required to wear masks during this event unless they are seated at a table or actively eating / drinking.

We will be doing a champagne toast at midnight, handing out tons of of swag, drink specials, and loads of decorations guarantee this to be a magical night.

Info

Southside Social 1818 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
to
Google Calendar - NYE F*@# 2020 Party - 2020-12-31 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - NYE F*@# 2020 Party - 2020-12-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - NYE F*@# 2020 Party - 2020-12-31 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - NYE F*@# 2020 Party - 2020-12-31 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

December 29, 2020

Wednesday

December 30, 2020

Thursday

December 31, 2020

Friday

January 1, 2021

Saturday

January 2, 2021

Sunday

January 3, 2021

Monday

January 4, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours