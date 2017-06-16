Observations: Painting Chattanooga & Andalucia

Townsend Atelier is pleased to announce the debut art exhibition by artist and Townsend Atelier instructor, Caleb Stoltzfus. The exhibit, Observations: Painting Chattanooga and Adalusia, includes a wide variety of landscape, figurative, and still life paintings that Caleb has painted on location in Chattanooga and in Adalusia, Spain. The paintings represent a sincere search for the surprising textures and colors that one can only discover through intense observation and working from life. The public is invited to the opening reception at Townsend Atelier, Friday, June 16 from 6-9 pm. Works are available for purchase.

At 16 years old, Caleb got his start with an emersion in the Classical Atelier system under artist Neilson Carlin. Through Carlin, Caleb traces his instructional lineage directly to the Ecole des Beaux-Arts of 19th century France. Caleb studied under Carlin for 4 intensive years, learning traditional direct and indirect painting and drawing techniques, and working as Carlin’s studio assistant. Caleb continued his education at Covenant College, where he studied Modern painting techniques under Jeff Morton and Classical Sculpting under Kayb Joseph. In 2013, he spent a month in Florence, Italy, studying master paintings and visiting the various local academies to learn more about their approaches to teaching. In 2015-2016 he was awarded a year-long residency at the Harrison Center for the Arts in Indianapolis, IN. Here he created his “Prophets” series, which was exhibited in the Harrison Gallery in Indianapolis, IN, and at the Square Halo Gallery in Lancaster, PA. In August, 2016 Caleb moved to Olvera, Spain to begin an intensive study with Chattanooga artist Daud Akhriev, who studied classical painting and drawing for 14 years, graduating with honors from the Repin Institute in St. Petersburg. Caleb is currently living in Chattanooga continuing his study under Akhriev.