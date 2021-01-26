Oil Painting Foundations

In this five-week online class, students will be introduced to some of the basic elements of oil painting so that they will be equipped with a solid foundation and the skills to continue their painting practice. The class will also prepare participants for further learning such as Oil Painting 2 or other oil painting classes and workshops. The class will focus on materials, technique, value, how to set up the subject matter, and the importance of composition. Each week there will be an up-close painting demonstration by the instructor, weekly assignments, class review of work, and plenty of time for Q & A. There will also be some discussion on experiences and misconceptions about the creative process. This class is perfect for beginners. No previous experience is required.

Click here for materials list.

About the instructor:

Living and working in Chattanooga, Tennessee, John McLeod graduated from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi in 2001. His earliest influences come from studying ancient Mesoamerican and Egyptian sculpture and imagery. John works with a wide range of materials and methods to explore emotional experiences, communicate beliefs in visual terms, create enigmatic situations, or simply to share beauty, pain, or both. Featured in Beautiful Bizarre and American Art Collector magazines, his work is collected internationally. John is currently represented at Abend Gallery. John has taught at Townsend Atelier, in colleges and high schools, and privately from his own studio. www.johnmcleodart.com