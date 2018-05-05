open jam with up the dose at mchale's

McHale's Brewhouse 725 Ashland Terrace, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

The monthly jam at mchale's keeps getting bigger and better. Come join in- singers, guitarists, drummers, keys, horns. We keep it friendly and genrefluid.

Info
McHale's Brewhouse 725 Ashland Terrace, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
Concerts & Live Music
423.877.4616
The Pulse Calendar

