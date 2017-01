The Chattanooga Music Club presents Opera TN in concert at First Christian Church, Chattanooga located at 650 McCallie Saturday Feb. the 4th at 2:30pm.

This is a free concert and the public is invited.

Bring the entire family for Opera's greatest hits! Some of your favorite classic opera arias and ensembles.

For more information contact Buddy Shirk at 423-529-0315 or via email;

buddy@summittpianos.com