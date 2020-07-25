Outdoor Movie Night
We are having an Outdoor Movie Night on July 25th! We will be setting up a huge screen in our Parking lot, and showing a family friendly movie. Our movie this month is the 1994 family classic Angels in the Outfield.
to
Hamilton Community Church 7997 Shallowford Road, Tennessee 37421
