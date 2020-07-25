Outdoor Movie Night

to

Hamilton Community Church 7997 Shallowford Road, Tennessee 37421

Outdoor Movie Night

We are having an Outdoor Movie Night on July 25th! We will be setting up a huge screen in our Parking lot, and showing a family friendly movie. Our movie this month is the 1994 family classic Angels in the Outfield.

Info

Hamilton Community Church 7997 Shallowford Road, Tennessee 37421
Film, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Outdoor Movie Night - 2020-07-25 19:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Outdoor Movie Night - 2020-07-25 19:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Outdoor Movie Night - 2020-07-25 19:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - Outdoor Movie Night - 2020-07-25 19:45:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

July 22, 2020

Thursday

July 23, 2020

Friday

July 24, 2020

Saturday

July 25, 2020

Sunday

July 26, 2020

Monday

July 27, 2020

Tuesday

July 28, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse