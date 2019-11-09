Outland Book Launch Party

Barley Taproom & Bottleshop 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Local author M.C. Coward debuts a post-apocalyptic fantasy novel Outland with a reading and Q&A. Special guest J.M. Thomas.

