UTC Theatre Co. continues their “Outside the Box” programming with Outlook/Overlook, a student and faculty devised piece directed by Gaye Jeffers and Meg Phinney, February 4 through 9 at UTC’s University Center. In this immersive production, audience members will be guided through different locations to experience a collaborative piece of live theatre.

A first for UTC Theatre Company, Outlook/Overlook is a devised theatre project inspired by themes found in fairy tales and folklore and written with a contemporary and comedic spin. Created by UTC theatre students and written by professor Gaye Jeffers, Outlook/Overlook is a theatre experience that invites the audience to enter the world of the play. The audience will travel through difference spaces in the UTC University Center in a funny and creative production that features a bingo game, a discombobulated wedding ceremony, and a late-night television show with an unexpected visitor.

Meg Phinney, a junior Theatre student, is co-directing Outlook/Overlook with Gaye Jeffers. For Phinney, the best part of directing a devised piece has been the collaboration between students and faculty. “Working with my fellow theatre students is something I’m used to,” says Phinney. “In my capacity as co-director, I’ve also gotten the opportunity to work with our designers and professors in a different, more hands-on way. Every one of us started with an idea and built the script, concept, and design from the ground up. This has been a truly unique experience.”

The creative team includes Gaye Jeffers and Meg Phinney (directors), Adam Miecielica (set design), Andrew Haueter and Kaylee Vice (costume designers) and Jeff Davis (lighting design and technical direction).

UTC Theatre Co. presents Outlook/Overlook at the UTC University Center located at 642 E. 5th Street, February 4 – 8 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2:00 p.m. on February 9. Tickets can be purchased at the UTC Box Office in person or by phone at (423) 425-4269, or by visiting https://www.utc.edu/theatre. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for students (with proof of student ID) and seniors.