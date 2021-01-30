Painting Happy Hour: We Love Dolly

Did you have a hard candy Christmas? Sick of working 9 to 5 from home due to social distancing? 2020 was all wrong, but it’s alright! The end is in sight thanks to Our Lady Dolly Parton!

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/1/30/painting-happy-hour-our-lady-dolly

Funder of the COVID-19 vaccine and lifter of spirits everywhere, celebrate DOLLY by painting this homage to America’s sweetheart and our very own queen of Tennessee. And just in time too, January is Dolly’s birthday month!

If you are purchasing supplies, this painting canvas comes pre-sketched, so your painting experience will be easy peasy. Class instruction will cover color mixing and brushwork techniques, but fret not: the drawing will already be done for you! If you are purchasing your own supplies, a PDF of the outline will be sent for you to print and transfer onto the canvas. The transfer must be done prior to the class.

Supplies are available for those local to Chattanooga only for pick up or delivery. Supplies included: Canvas, paints, brushes, a paper plate palette and a disposable apron. Not included: cup for water, paper towels, hair dryer and easel (if desired). Please purchase by Wednesday, January 27 at 1pm.

If you are outside of Chattanooga or would like to collect your own supplies, the list is below.

Supply list:

16x20 canvas (or canvas board, wood panel, or other surface)

PDF of outline which must be transferred/drawn onto the canvas before the class begins.

Acrylic paint: White, Black, Burnt Umber, Pthalo Green, Cobalt Blue, Bright Red

Brushes: 1" wash, medium round, detail round (liner)

Water cup, palette (paper plate is fine!), paper towels

Apron or paint clothes

Easel (optional)

Hair dryer

PLEASE NOTE: Wear old clothes and protect your work surface.

About the instructor:

Amy Brauer is a native Chattanoogan artist and educator. When she’s not teaching painting, you’ll find her planning parties, cooking Italian food, and creating custom pet portraits. Amy loves painting so much, she always signs her paintings with a kiss!