Painting Happy Hour: Sweetheart Trees

With their branches entwining gracefully in the moonlight, these sweetheart trees are a picture of romance. Paint both trees together on one canvas for a solo composition, or collaborate with a partner on separate canvases to create two unique expressions of individuality that fit together in beautiful harmony - just like the two of you! Whether this is your first time painting or you’re an accomplished pro, this set is the perfect choice for a creative date night in with your sweetheart.

Supplies are available for those local to Chattanooga only for pick up or delivery. Supplies included: Canvas, paints, brushes, a paper plate palette and a disposable apron. Not included: cup for water, paper towels, hair dryer and easel (if desired). Please purchase by Thursday, February 12 at 1 p.m. ET. You can either purchase supplies to paint a single canvas or purchase supplies to paint two canvases to recreate the sample photo.

If you are outside of Chattanooga or would like to collect your own supplies, the list is below.

Supply list:

16x20 canvas (or canvas board, wood panel, or other surface)

Acrylic Paint: Titanium White, Pthalo Blue, Pthalo Green, Warm Yellow, Bright Red, Burnt Umber

Brushes: 1" wash, medium round

Water cup, palette (paper plate is fine!), paper towels

Apron or paint clothes

Easel (optional)

Hair dryer

PLEASE NOTE: Wear old clothes and protect your work surface.

About the instructor:

Amy Brauer is a native Chattanoogan artist and educator. When she’s not teaching painting, you’ll find her planning parties, cooking Italian food, and creating custom pet portraits. Amy loves painting so much, she always signs her paintings with a kiss!